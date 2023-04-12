Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 6,547 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

ST has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

