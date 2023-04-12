Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 900 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

NYSE:RHI opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $118.41.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.