Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MasTec by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,967,000 after buying an additional 219,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MasTec by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,595,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after purchasing an additional 225,547 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 215.27 and a beta of 1.37.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

