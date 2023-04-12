Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $321.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.83.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

