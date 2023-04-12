Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 41.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

Oshkosh Price Performance

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 67.77%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

