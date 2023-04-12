Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

