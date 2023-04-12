Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brunswick by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brunswick by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE BC opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

