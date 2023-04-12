Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $215.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 102.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

