Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after acquiring an additional 309,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,782,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 120,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,622,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,679,000 after acquiring an additional 63,199 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

AIRC opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

