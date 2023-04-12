Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dover Stock Up 2.0 %

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.62.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $146.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day moving average is $139.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

