Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,667 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,820,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,619,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,266,000 after purchasing an additional 376,837 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,108,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,642,000 after purchasing an additional 358,420 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $52,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $52,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,411,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,034. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.34. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

