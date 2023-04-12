Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.52 Million Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132,490 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.1% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 483,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,175,000 after purchasing an additional 93,302 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.

VAC stock opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

