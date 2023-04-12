Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $172.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.36. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $195.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $521,350.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Articles

