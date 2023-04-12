Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.55 Million Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,165 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

