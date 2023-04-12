Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.64%.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.