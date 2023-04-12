Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,523,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Ashland Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.66 and a 1-year high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.32%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

