Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.62 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.17.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $346.20 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $386.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.16 and a 200-day moving average of $345.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

