Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $271.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.