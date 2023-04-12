Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.67 Million Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,143,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,576,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FYBR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630,587.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,308,214 shares of company stock valued at $29,024,828. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

