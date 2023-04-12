Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.70 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Valvoline by 22.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VVV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

