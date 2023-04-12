Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 7.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at $5,288,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSA Safety Stock Up 0.1 %

MSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of MSA opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.54. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $146.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.24.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.