Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 5,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after buying an additional 174,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after buying an additional 154,763 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,340,000 after buying an additional 122,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,469,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.67.

Insider Activity

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,090 shares of company stock worth $1,380,964. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.33.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

