Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 199 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Clean Harbors by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $144.20.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $49,325.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,454.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 196 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $27,941.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,051,118. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.