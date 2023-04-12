Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 8,605 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 109.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.21.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.59. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Featured Articles

