Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 891 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Macy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1654 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

