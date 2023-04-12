Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $313.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.60. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $337.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $1,110,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

