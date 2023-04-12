Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:SRC opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 129.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

