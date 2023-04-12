Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 165 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RH were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $2,170,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RH by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in RH by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in RH by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH opened at $239.17 on Wednesday. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $361.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.08.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.50.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 774 shares of company stock valued at $243,063. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

