Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 301 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Exponent by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO stock opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.09. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

