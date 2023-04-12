Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 66 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $26,416,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 774.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 105,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 103,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,432,000 after buying an additional 98,958 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.18.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $178.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.75.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.