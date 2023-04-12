Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 807 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 56.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

