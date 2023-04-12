Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

