Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OVV. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ovintiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $201,837,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,061,000 after buying an additional 69,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 24.9% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,621,000 after buying an additional 618,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

