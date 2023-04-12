Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

