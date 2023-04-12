Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.51. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 23,234 shares traded.

Pacific Green Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

About Pacific Green Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.