Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,364,000 after acquiring an additional 115,784 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70,908 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.