PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,874 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

PACW stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $40.28.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $353.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 25.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

