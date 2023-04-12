Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 366 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Chevron by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Chevron by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 60,850 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Chevron by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 116,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,898,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.59.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

