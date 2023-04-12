Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARA stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

PARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

