Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.12

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.12 and traded as high as C$31.87. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$31.74, with a volume of 233,484 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POU shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.50.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.12.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

In related news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total value of C$69,638.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,394.87. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.