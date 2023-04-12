Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,028 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Equitable by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Up 2.0 %

Equitable stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Further Reading

