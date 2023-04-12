Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 880 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 291,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 490,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 574,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,195,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 123.12 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.