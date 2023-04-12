Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.89.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.