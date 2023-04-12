Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 8,833 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

