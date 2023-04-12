Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 157 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 611.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 149,686 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

