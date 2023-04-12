Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 80 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

NYSE:MTN opened at $243.04 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.37 and a 200 day moving average of $237.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

