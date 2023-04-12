Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 874 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE FR opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 47.23%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

