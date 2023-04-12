Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

