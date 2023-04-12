Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99 and a beta of 1.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.51 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

