Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMD. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $10.33.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

